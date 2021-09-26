The SOCAN Foundation announces the five winners of the Young Canadian Songwriters Competition, sponsored by SiriusXM Canada

“Our collaboration with SiriusXM Canada allows us to continue to bring this award to young local music makers. Once again this year, we are thrilled to be able to highlight the next generation of songwriters in Canada And to provide them with financial support at a critical time in their careers. » The CEO of SOCAN explains, Charlie Wall Andrews.

We congratulate the following winners:



Maggie Andrew (NS) about ” Honda Civic car ”, bang / alternative bang;

Originally fromHalifax, in Nova Scotia, and now headquartered in AngelsAnd Maggie Andrew She works full time on her music and has released a few indie tracks including “Stockholm Syndrome” and “Sleep Forever,” which all share a dark, haunting melody accompanied by a sulfur sound, which is her true musical signature. “It tells us about my leaving Nova Scotia, about my old life and the old reality I lived in before entering a new world of self-esteem and self-confidence,” she explains. Maggie Andrew About his song “Honda Civic”.

TwoTime (ON) for his song” hood cry “,” hip hop / rap;

After only two years on the music scene, Khalid Omar, also known as TwoTiime, has become one of the nation’s most exciting and prolific entertainers. TwoTiime decided to devote himself entirely to music and his career greatly accelerated. “Hood Cry” is a tribute to the late Ottawa rapper FTG Metro. In this song, the young artist fromOttawa Rap on the instrumental piano track and chronicles the struggles his community faced Ritchie Street She passed, while she was facing a loss for FTG Metro. He also expresses his gratitude to his mother and chronicles his rise through an established professional ethic.

Angel Paribou (QC) for ” love over the river “, My voice ;

Originally from the Cree community in Mysticine, Quebec, and now based in Montreal, Paribou grew up in the music business from an early age influenced by both the musicians in his family and the most famous artists of all time. Baribeau quickly gained momentum as a solo artist in 2014 when he was selected to appear in the first group created by N’we. JinanMobile music studio software. “I grew up surrounded by many mothers, strong women who give me love when I needed it most,” Baribou says. His mother and other women sang “Meh Meh Sou” as a lullaby, and he eventually adapted these words to express his own feelings.

Leah Marilyn (IL, US) for ” sheets “,” bang ;

Leah Marilyn He is a twenty-year-old singer, songwriter, and producer from Normal, inIllinois. Raised in a family of musicians, Leah began performing professionally at an early age in the Midwest, Canada NS Nashville. She has been deeply influenced by almost every genre imaginable, and her writing is a versatile and versatile “melting pot” of all of these influences. The song “Spacesuit” is a song from his latest album. space between.

Jessica Spurell (ON) for ” bury me “,” folk / jazz;

Jessica Spurell He is a producer and songwriter forOntario. Inspired by folk, indie and rock styles, his music combines warm, eclectic sounds with lyrics full of poetic sentiment. Jessica’s music tells a story her audience can relate to. She has performed both on the domestic scene and abroad, in CollingwoodAnd PenetanguisheneAnd Wasaga BeachAnd BarryEven in his hometown of Newfoundland. “Bury Me” is short and bittersweet. Imbued with feelings of longing and love, he is focused on the idea of ​​constantly moving forward, leaving the past behind. The soft rhythm and very simple guitar give the song an antique feel, as if it were a memory. “Bury Me” is inspired by a passage from a poem he wrote Richard Seken

Once again this year, the members of the jury, made up of famous and diverse songwriters with diverse musical styles, namely T Thomason and Josh Sahunta, Vivian RoyAnd Andrina Mill The REMs, searched hundreds of entries to find candidates whose writing and composition were distinguished. This year the diversity of musical styles was on time

“I was moved to hear so many talented young authors take a step towards their creativity by showcasing their musical and cultural influences. By thinking outside the box, this new generation is reminding the whole world why Canada Continue to create stars! I am really proud of everyone who applied. » – Andrina Mill Alias ​​The BLK LT $

More details about the winners of the SOCAN Foundation competition are available at: https://www.fondationsocan.ca/concours/auteurs-compositeurs-2021/

Application deadlines for the 2022 SOCAN Foundation competitions will be announced on the organization’s website in the winter of 2022.

