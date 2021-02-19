The struggle between democracy and authoritarianism | “We are at a critical moment,” says Joe Biden

(Washington) In his highly anticipated foreign policy speech on Friday, United States President Joe Biden said that the struggle between democracy and authoritarianism has reached a “pivotal moment.”

France Media

The US President said at the Munich Security Conference: “In very many places, including in Europe and the United States, the progress of democracy is under attack.”

Noting his predecessor, Donald Trump, Joe Biden promised the United States a “return” to the international stage.

In a sign of his desire to mend transatlantic relations, on Friday, he, along with Angela Merkel and Emmanuel Macron, participated in this annual meeting that brings together heads of state, diplomats and security professionals.

He gave his speech via video conference, shortly after attending his first virtual meeting with the G7.

“We are at the center of a fundamental debate about the future course of our world. Among those who argue that, given all the challenges we face from the Fourth Industrial Revolution to the global pandemic, authoritarianism is the best way forward, and those who recognize that democracy is necessary to respond to these challenges,” he said. Former Vice President Barack Obama.

Historians will study and write about this time. We are at a decisive moment. ”I am firmly convinced that democracy must prevail.”

Joe Biden stressed that “we must absolutely prove that our democracies can still benefit our people.” “Democracy does not happen by chance. We must defend it, strengthen it and renew it.”

Joe Biden insisted on his desire to strengthen alliances four years after the “USA first” advocated by Donald Trump.

“Our partnerships have resisted and have grown stronger over the years as they are rooted in the richness of our shared democratic values,” he said.

Joe Biden added, “If we work with our Democratic partners, with strength and confidence, I know we will rise to the level of any challenge and surpass every competitor.”