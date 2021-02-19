Australian Open | Daniel Medvedev will face Novak Djokovic in the final

(Melbourne, Australia) Undefeated for nearly four months and full of confidence, Daniel Medvedev, too strong for Stephanos Tsitsipas on Friday, will face Novak Djokovic in his favorite stadium in the Australian Open final.

Almost impossible to bypass, and his hardship in service, Medvedev (4H(Tsitsipas left no chance) 6H), A 6-4, 6-2, 7-5 muzzle in just over two hours, to endure the Grand Slam final for the second time, a year and a half after his first match (the 2019 US Open, lost to Nadal).

“I wouldn’t be surprised to see Daniel win the championship,” he considers his victim today.

Now standing in front of him Djokovic, freed from his stomach pains, who put an end to 6-3, 6-4, 6-2 for the crazy adventure of the Russian qualifiers Aslan Karatsev (114)H) The day before.

This would be their ninth final in world number 1 in Melbourne, more than an 18th victoryH The coronation is in Grand Slam, which would bring him closer to the record 20 trophies held by Roger Federer and Raphael Nadal.

Medvedev said: “He is the one who has all the pressure, he has never lost in the final here, he is chasing Roger and Rafa.”

“I hope to show my best tennis, you can see that I can beat some of the big names if I play well. He obviously has more experience, but he’s going to lose more as well.”

20 successive victories

We don’t stop Medvedev anymore.

In 2020 and 2021, the 25-year-old Russian has a winning streak in 20 matches. He won successively at the 1000 Masters in Paris, the Masters Championship at the end of the season, and then the ATP Cup with Russia earlier this month, before reaching the final in Melbourne.

His last defeat goes back to October 30, in the quarter-finals in Vienna, against South African Kevin Anderson (6-4, 7-6).

Perhaps most impressive is that Medvedev is also achieving a 12-game winning streak against players from Top 10.

How does he explain this wonderful dynamic?

“I really don’t have an answer, I’ve worked really hard all my life. Before Paris, I honestly didn’t feel like tennis at all, I was losing close matches, and managed to find it again, he remembers. Until then, I hope I’m able to stay a little longer.” In this momentum. ”

Against Tsitsipas on Friday, the wall that Medvedev set up at the stock exchange and his current power quickly took precedence over Tsitsipas’ offensive intentions.

After two sets, the 22-year-old Greek, who had ousted Rafael Nadal in the previous round, did not get the slightest shot breaking.

In the third set, the jump when he was on the verge of a double break (3-1), allowed him to go back to 4 everywhere, and even get a break point to lead 5-4. But Medvedev wiped it off brilliantly and resumed his relentless career forward.

‘Little fear’

A dazzling backhand pass gave him a final break two games later.

“I was a little scared and a little nervous because it’s a Grand Slam semi-final, and for us, it’s not the 50thH Like Novak or Roger! , Smiling. But I am glad I managed to regain myself. ”

From the start of the tournament, Medvedev finally knew only one alert, in the third round, when Philip Krajinovic (33)H) Recovered behind two sets.

Otherwise, he made it through 2 weeks in Australia in Super Charge, Quick Shoot, and nearly impossible to get into the game.

Against Djokovic on Sunday, this time he will have to experience his first major final, at the 2019 US Open. He certainly lost, but not without pushing Nadal into the fifth set after he led two sets to zero.

I played a crazy match against Rafa, one of the best players in history. Medvedev said, “If we had a crazy match with Novak, this is another one of the best games, maybe this experience could turn things in my favor, not against me.”

It will not be superfluous, because on the other side of the net, except for a new ounce, everything will be fine for “Djoku”, who was about to desert in the third round, who was injured in the stomach.

After qualifying for the final, the Serbian player said, “I didn’t feel well throughout the tournament, I played without pain.” It happens in time. ”