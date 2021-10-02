The subject of Canadian participation in the World Expo

AA / Montreal / Hatem Katto

Canada is participating in the Dubai World Expo 2020 in the UAE, which opened on Friday October 1 and will run for six months until March 31.

On this occasion, the Canadian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a press release to present this participation, centered on several topics, including advanced technologies, education, tourism and the topic: “The future in mind.”

“Canada’s participation in this world fair, which includes more than 190 countries and international organizations, will showcase Canadian expertise in advanced technologies, education and tourism, and enhance the richness and diversity of its culture thanks to the tremendous talents of the artists,” we read in the press release.

The text continues: “Canada’s theme for Expo 2020, Future in Mind, as well as its two sub-themes, Innovation and Diversity, is an invitation to celebrate human creativity.”

This topic, adds the Canadian diplomat, will “highlight the leadership that Canada and Canada’s provinces, territories and cities have demonstrated in many sectors, including artificial intelligence, robotics, education, digitalization, telemedicine, clean technologies, agriculture, health sciences, and space.”

The ministry also states that “the theme chosen for Canada’s participation in Expo 2020 is inspired by our core values ​​of diversity, inclusion, human rights and gender equality, as the basis for building a prosperous and inclusive nation.”

“The expo is an excellent opportunity for Canada to strengthen its bilateral relations, its trade and investment partnerships, and its cooperation on a number of Canada’s key priorities, including the green economy, transitional energy, and international cooperation,” the press release continued. .

“With millions of visitors expected on site and physically attending, Expo 2020 Dubai is the first major event open to the public since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and thus provides a unique opportunity for Canada to diversify its international markets, in particular” in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region in the context of recovery The economy after COVID-19″.

