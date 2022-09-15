The Supreme Court finally refused to adjudicate the dispute between a Jewish university and LGBT students

Protesters support the LGBTQ cause outside the US Supreme Court on April 26, 2015. Yuri Gribas/Reuters

On Wednesday, September 14, the United States Supreme Court overturned its decision in favor of a Jewish university refusing to grant student union status to a group of gay, bisexual and transgender youth. emergency entry, The Supreme Court suspended the judge’s decision on Friday Yeshiva University in New York has ordered the registration of the student club Yeshiva Pride Alliance in the fall of 2022.

It finally ruled that the foundation had not exhausted all available state-level remedies and overturned its first ruling. If the university is unsuccessful at this level, She can return to this court.She adds, however, noting that the legal struggle is far from over.

Four investigative judges – out of nine – have distanced themselves from this decision. The First Amendment guarantees the free exercise of religion and (…) It is forbidden for the state to impose its own reading of the Bible”These conservative judges argue. “It is our duty to protect the constitution, even if it is controversial.”Keep it up.

Extensive debate about respect for religious freedoms

Yeshiva University, founded at the end of the 19th centurye century “To promote the study of the Talmud”It welcomes around 5,000 students and offers diplomas in subjects as diverse as biology, psychology or accounting. In 2018, LGBTQ (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender) students formed the Yeshiva Pride Alliance and sought to become an association accredited by the institution so that, among other things, they could organize conferences or meetings.

The group captured a New York judge who gave him cause in the name of a local law prohibiting discrimination. Then university officials turned to the Supreme Court. “As a highly religious Jewish university, Yeshiva cannot comply with this order because it violates her honest religious beliefs about the values ​​of the Torah that should be imparted to students”She appealed for her appeal.

This confrontation is part of a broad debate in the United States about the balance between respect for religious freedoms and principles of non-discrimination. Permission to pray in sports fields, to support denominational schools or to display a Christian flag on town hall: The Supreme Court, which former President Donald Trump undertook a profound reform, has made several decisions in recent months that tilt in favor of religions.

In June, it also rescinded its provision guaranteeing the right to abortion, which the religious right had fought against for nearly fifty years.

