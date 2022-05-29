The suspected cases were infected with herpes

The newspaper reported that the suspected cases of monkeypox in Thailand from travelers from countries where the disease was monitored turned out to be just herpes. Sanuk.

Thai Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Friday (May 27) that there are no confirmed cases of monkeypox (monkeypox) in the kingdom.

The minister was answering questions from the press at the headquarters of the Ministry of Health in Bangkok, after returning from the 75th session of the World Health Assembly in Geneva on Thursday.

He had been briefed on the monkeypox status by Dr Roma Boatong of the Department of International Infectious Diseases Surveillance and Quarantine.

Foreign travelers still have to register for Thailand dates Any suspected cases will be dealt with by the Parasnaradura Institute, which will conduct the tests.

Insist on continuing to wear masks, frequent hand washing and social distancing.

He said he had raised the issue of monkeypox and vaccinations with Dr Tedros Ghebreyesus, head of the World Health Organization, who assured him of his help if needed.

However, Thailand is ready to take its own action in this regard, saying that the Government Pharmaceutical Organization (GPO) has kept the smallpox vaccine frozen for more than 40 years and has already sent it to the Department of Medical Sciences for quality control. .

