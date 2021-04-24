The third season of Call of Duty Warzone is available with Verdansk’84

The Season 3 from Call of Duty Warzone. Call of duty And the Black Ops from the cold war It was posted on PlayStation 4/5And the Xbox OneAnd the X-Box X / S Series. And the Computer.

This season, the iconic map has changed radically Verdansk 84 It was carried out in the aftermath of a nuclear event.

Call of Duty Warzone – Verdansk ’84 Trailer

What happened in Verdansk?

Due to a nuclear attack aiming to eliminate the zombie invasion, Verdansk It cannot be recognized. You will find out how it looked Verdansk In 1984 after the damage cold War May lead.

Verdansk after the nuclear attack

The visit could begin, trend of 1984!

Enjoy the green beauty and mild spring weather. You will discover the symbolic locations of Verdansk, Sound this time:

L ‘ an airport Verdansk And a large watchtower.

And a large watchtower. The Stage Verdansk It is still under construction with a crane attached to it making it a preferred open yard;

It is still under construction with a crane attached to it making it a preferred open yard; The Jura Peak It was previously protected by a dam that prevents you from reaching its summit, and you will now be available to access it. You will have the choice between walking or trucking, and there will also be a funicular that will allow direct access to the various surrounding buildings.

The Jura summit is located in the northwest

The aircraft factory will now be alive, and you will be able to see the workers in action there, and it will be considered a destination, which was not the case on the old map with its abandoned and destroyed atmosphere.

The aircraft factory is located a little to the west

Array radar They are the famous large Russian satellite towers, stationed near Chernobyl, allowing the identification of enemy missile sites during the Cold War. This huge structure that could be seen from anywhere would be a cunning stadium.

The radar array is located in the northeast

