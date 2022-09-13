The Ukrainian army has recaptured nearly 6000 square kilometers from the Russians

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Monday that the Ukrainian army has recaptured nearly 6,000 square kilometers of territory controlled by Russian forces during its counter-offensive that began in early September.

“Since the beginning of September, our soldiers have already liberated 6000 square kilometers of Ukrainian lands in the east and south, and we are still moving forward,” Zelensky said in a video posted on social media.

The Ukrainian army initially announced a counterattack in the south, before making a lightning advance over the past week in the Kharkiv region bordering Russia in the country’s northeast, forcing Moscow’s soldiers to retreat to other positions.

It also claims to have had success in the Kherson region (south), which is occupied by Russia and bordered by Crimea, and in the eastern regions that have been under the control of pro-Russian separatists since 2014.