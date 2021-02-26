The United States carried out air strikes in Syria

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby claimed that the US air strikes Several facilities were destroyed at a border checkpoint used by a number of Iranian-backed armed groups Including the Hezbollah Brigades and the Sayyid al-Shuhada Brigades.

The United States in the past attributed several attacks on American interests and individuals in Iraq to Kataib Hezbollah.

On Monday, rockets landed near the US embassy in Baghdad.

On Saturday, fire targeted the Iraqi Air Force Base of Balad, to the north, wounding an Iraqi employee of an American company responsible for maintaining the F-16.

On February 15, missiles struck a military base hosting foreign coalition forces at Erbil Airport. Two people were killed, one of them a foreign civilian contractor working with the coalition.

Although Kataib Hezbollah has not claimed responsibility for the attacks, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin asserted that the powerful pro-Iranian organization was responsible.

After the latest shooting on Monday, Washington said Iran would take place Responsible for the actions of his accomplices who attack the Americans But he stressed that his forces would avoid fueling a Escalade

A proportional military response

The operation sends a clear message: President Biden will act to protect US and coalition personnel Mr. Kirby said. At the same time, we deliberately acted with the aim of defusing the general situation in eastern Syria and Iraq.

Earlier, Kirby said the US action was A proportional military response Accompanied by diplomatic measures, including consultations with coalition partners.

I am sure what we are aiming for, we know what we have achieved Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin told reporters.

Speaking shortly after the airstrikes, he added: We are convinced that this target was used by the same Shiite militants who carried out the strikes Referring to the February 15 missile attack in northern Iraq.

Austin said he recommended this military action to President Biden.

These were the first US strikes since Joe Biden came to power.