Maurice Tangway: The Disappearance of a Big Bunny and Sports Fan

Pioneering, builder and enthusiast: Maurice Tanguy made his mark on the sports world in Quebec in his own way, and the news of his death sent shock waves through those who know the businessman well within the framework of his successful sports ventures.

Throughout his life, marked by multiple accomplishments as an entrepreneur and philanthropist, Maurice Tanguy has always given a great place to sport in his everyday life.

From his youth when he played sports at Collège de Lévis to founding Rimouski Oceanic and Rouge et Or football club at Laval University, Maurice Tanguy did not leave anyone indifferent in his path.

Under his leadership, Océanic won the Memorial Cup, the emblem of Canadian junior hockey supremacy, in 2000, and won the President’s Cup three times (2000, 2005 and 2015). His contribution also helped direct Rouge et Or towards its share of championships on the Quebec stage as well as the 10 Vanier Cups, the perfect symbol of Canadian college football. He is a member of the Panthéon des Sports du Québec and Hall of Fame in the Quebec Major Hockey League (QMJHL).

“We are missing a very good ambassador for Junior Hockey and Quebec.” QMJHL Commissioner Gilles Corto, who joined him Thursday evening, said, “He was a pioneer that was good for the players, the organization, the city and the league.” Newspaper.

“It’s very sad and shocking. We knew it was going to happen one day, but the shock came today. I was talking to my son and grandson Morris, we were talking about the business and no one suspected it was going to happen,” said Andre Joulikour, one of his early partners in the Rimouski franchise “.

Patrick Roy, who was one of the craftsmen in the 1997 revival of the Remparts with Jack Tanguy and Michael Kadrine, offered his condolences to the bereaved family in a statement.

“Mr. Tangwai was an extraordinary person and his passing will leave a great void. The entire QMJHL family, especially the Rimouski Oceanic family, is losing a man with a passion for hockey and sports, a great builder, and a man who has always invested in the community, with young people and especially with sick children. We will all miss him.”

His great generosity and love for his players was often mentioned, over the years, by those who knew the man closely. Sydney Crosby is one of them. The Pittsburgh Penguins star was emotionally overpowered when she talked about the former Oceanic chief when he removed his shirt in September 2019. Mr. Tanguay was near him in a wheelchair.

“When you want a top institution, it starts at the top. Mr Tanguy and his wife Madeline have treated us well to players and people.” He said on the ice at the Sun Life Financial Coliseum, “I’m glad he was present at this crucial moment in my career.

Si la famille Tanguay a fondé l’Océanic après avoir acheté puis déménagé les Lynx de Saint-Jean dans le Bas-Saint-Laurent en 1995, l’idée de diriger un club junior ne datait pas d’hier dans la tête de l ‘ businessman. In fact, it appeared in the late 1980s.

“I went to see him in his office in Beauport and it had not been long since I was the league captain. Quebec was no longer a club and I took info for a privilege. At the end of the game, he told me, ‘I don’t know when, or under what circumstances, but one day I’m going to have a privilege in QMJHL, “” recalls Corto, who has been chairing the junior. Circuit since 1986.

Valuable cover

The former director of the sports activities department at Laval University, Gilles Dambois, recalled the celebrations surrounding Rouge et Or’s first national title in 1999 at SkyDome in Toronto. An attentive spectator during this match against Saint Mary, Mister Tanguy erupted with joy at the end of the hostilities.

“I remember very well that he was in the middle of the field, and he was very emotional and very happy with what was happening. I gave him the championship cap and it was like giving him a great gift.” Mr Damboise said, “He lived sport through sport.”

He was also praised by the coach of the first two versions of Rouge et Or and a member of the founders’ group Mike Labadi.

“He is a man who did a lot and cared more about the athletes of the region than the athletes. […]. He was a father figure that Jack had so much confidence in. “