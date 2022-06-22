The United States condemns the dangerous behavior of the Iranian Navy

Sorry, your browser does not support videos

(Manama) – Three Iranian ships reacted in a “dangerous and unprofessional” manner during the passage of US Navy boats through the Strait of Hormuz, prompting them to issue warnings, denouncing them.e An American fleet stationed in the Gulf.

The United States and many Arab countries in this region regularly condemn Iran’s actions in this particularly strategic maritime region, which is a near-exclusive shipping route connecting the oil-producing nations of the Gulf to global markets.

“Three ships of the Navy of the Revolutionary Guards (Iran’s ideological army) interacted in an unsafe and unprofessional manner while US Navy ships transited the Strait of Hormuz on June 20,” a statement issued on Monday said.e fast.

It said the two US boats were making a “routine transit in international waters when three fast-attack Iranian ships approached.”

One of the Revolutionary Guard boats approached “at dangerously high speed” and at a distance of “less than 50 meters” from a US Navy ship, after which it issued “acoustic collision avoidance warning signals”.

According to 5e The interaction lasted an hour and ended when the Iranian ship left the area, denouncing its failure to adhere to “international standards of professional and safe maritime conduct.”

5e The US fleet is based in Bahrain, a Gulf kingdom very hostile to Iran located about 600 km from the Strait of Hormuz.