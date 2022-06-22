Apple and Samsung side by side again for the futuristic iPhone 14

Samsung will supply at least 80 million OLED panels to Apple for the iPhone 14. This gives us an initial idea of ​​the device’s production volumes.

As is often the case, the specialized Korean press tells us about the production of OLED screens for future iPhones. This week, the site ETNews Interesting reports allow to estimate this time the next day’s production volumes iPhone 14. learn it Samsung It will provide a total of 80 million OLED panels for apple For the various versions of its next devices, with production and delivery due to begin in the third quarter of 2022…in other words, soon.

In total, Apple will prepare four models of iPhone 14: two classic and two high-end. The iPhone 14 and 14 Pro will be limited to a diagonal of 6.1 inches, versus 6.7 inches for the iPhone 14 Max (or “Plus” depending on the source) and 14 Pro Max. Screen sizes that Apple uses are already in the current iPhone 13 range.

Two different types of OLED panels by model?

According to information from ETNews, 38.17 million OLED panels will be reserved for the iPhone 14 and 14 Max. So it looks like Apple will distribute its OLED panels almost equally between classic and high-end models. On the other hand, we learned that the company was going to order two different types of OLED panels from Samsung Display. OLED LTPS-TFT and LTPO-TFT technologies will be used for the iPhone 14, it is not known, at the moment, which models will use which technology. According to previous rumors, the LTPO . tiles However, it will be installed on the iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max to allow, this year, a display frequency of 1 to 120 Hz and Show “Always On” lock screen… recently revamped with iOS 16.

Note that Samsung’s 80 million OLED panels will ultimately only be a part of Apple’s orders for its iPhone 14. The company will already consider making Chinese BOE the accessory supplier for OLED panels … with the key to additional orders, perhaps in addition to the production volume already offered by Samsung.

We should remember that too, according to the institute’s data Counterpoint ResearchBetween the second quarter of 2021 and the first quarter of 2022, Apple shipped more than 237 million smartphones. If this number also takes into account the older generation of iPhones as well as the iPhone SE, it far exceeds the 80 million screens ordered for the future iPhone 14. So it could be a first order from Apple to Samsung, unless the US company is, often, equipped with several suppliers.

