The US-Canadian border closure has been extended until March 21

On Friday, the Canadian government announced that it will extend the US-Canada border closure of all non-essential travel by one month, until March 21.

Bill Blair, Canadian Minister of Public Safety, announced on Twitter that “restrictions on non-essential travel with the United States have been extended until March 21, 2021.”

Unnecessary travel restrictions with the United States have been extended until March 21, 2021. We will continue to base our decisions on the best public health advice available to protect Canadians from # COVID19. Bill Blair (BillBlair) February 19, 2021

The United States’ borders with its North American free trade partners, Canada and Mexico were closed in March 2020 and have been extended every month since then.

Only trade in merchandise, merchandise, and travel is permitted.

Starting Monday, all travelers to Canada will also be required to self-isolate in hotels upon arrival while awaiting mandatory PCR test results.