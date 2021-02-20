CF Montreal | Patrice Bernier is stepping down as assistant coach

While rumors were swirling about the departure of Montreal coach Thierry Henry, his assistant Patrice Bernier announced on Saturday that he would be leaving his post in order to return as an analyst at TVA Sports.

Henri Owlet Vesina

Journalism

“Last year gave me new perspectives that made me think about my journey and my family life, prompting me to make a decision and inform the club. Obviously I would like to thank the team,” the manager concerned explained in a press release.

Former Montreal Impact captain, Bernier has not left the organization entirely; He would actually remain a supervisor after training at CF Montreal, among others with young players under the age of 23, as well as a club ambassador. “I am very happy to be part of the development,” said the 41-year-old.

The latter also said that he was keen to “explore new sides” of his favorite sport as an analyst, a position he had already held for the same channel in 2018 and 2019.

CF Montreal CEO Kevin Gilmore said he respected Bernier’s decision in “a particular context”. “While he is able to contribute to the impact of our sport with our partner thanks to his knowledge and experience, he will continue to participate in the development of our young players by keeping his duties in our academy and representing us as an ambassador,” pressed.

Thierry Henry in England?

Earlier this week, Journalism It had been reported that the head coach of the team, Thierry Henry, was currently a candidate to lead English club Bournemouth.

according to An article published on the Daily Mirror website on Wednesday, “Thierry Henry tops the list as the new coach of Bournemouth.” England’s second division team has been searching for a coach since Jason Tindall was sent off two weeks ago. Specifically, the enforcer confirms that the team’s executive committee recommended hiring Thierry Henry to the owner, Russian businessman Maxim Demin. If the latter agrees, the Management Committee will begin negotiations with CF Montreal.

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reported that Henry had already given an interview recently with Bournemouth leaders.

A spokesperson for CF Montreal, who was called in to respond, called it “as usual, with regard to any rumor, we do not comment”. Remember, Thierry Henry has a contract for another season with FC Montreal. Under his leadership, in 2020 Montreal residents finish the age of 18H In the MLS overall standings, with a record 8-13-2.