Theatre: Launch of the 2022-23 season of Murvish Productions

Mirvish Productions announced Wednesday that the Lin-Manuel Miranda musical will be part of its 2022-23 season, which kicks off in February.

Other shows shown at the company’s four theaters in Toronto include HudstownWinner of the Tony Award for Best Music. I mean girls, adapted from a film by Tina Fey; The Canadian premiere of small coarse grain by Alanis Morissette.

Season tickets are on sale now, while tickets for singles will be available at later dates, a statement from the production company reads.

This is Mirvish’s first full season since the pandemic forced its theaters to close.

come from far It premiered last December after a 21-month hiatus. The performance of the play had to be abandoned after a few weeks due to the outbreak of COVID-19 among the team.

broken shark It is a comedy based on the problems you encountered on the set of the movie sea ​​teeth [Jaws en version originale]released in 1975. The film’s title is taken from director Steven Spielberg’s bad luck with his fake shark mechanics in the middle of the film.

fishermen’s friends It is a British musical based on the true story of a group of Cornish fishermen who embark on a musical career.

pressureD-Day Conquest story with an actor Downton Abbey Kevin Doyle is also on the show. His first performance was canceled due to the pandemic.

Spectators who already have tickets to Hamilton For canceled 2020 shows you will be the first to get new tickets.

A spokesperson for the production company said details of single ticket sales for Hamilton It will be introduced later in the year.

There were 112 performances of Hamilton At the Ed Mirvish Theater in Toronto in early 2020. Only 37 were shown at closing time. The last performance was on March 13, 2020.