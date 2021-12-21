The world’s fastest tricycle, made in Canada, reveals itself

Do you remember the Daymak Spiritus? We told you about this Canadian three-wheeled electric vehicle last March when the Toronto-based manufacturer announced a crowdfunding campaign to produce its first copies.

Well, yesterday was the official unveiling of the form, not at York University as originally planned, but online via YouTube due to the resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Ontario.

“This car is a dream come true, and I am delighted to finally be able to display it,” said Aldo Baiocchi, President of Daymak. It’s very exciting to see the first road-ready prototype, and five more are under construction. Thanks to all of our contributors, all who pre-ordered a car, and everyone who supported us. “

Daymak’s goal is to manufacture 50,000 copies of Spiritus locally over the next several years at a soon-to-be-established 425,000-square-foot facility in the county. More than 26,000 reservations have already been registered.

Development and testing will continue in 2022 and the first deliveries of the Spirits are scheduled for September 2023.

Photo: Daymak

electrification!

The Daymak Spiritus is a two-seater vehicle similar to the Polaris Slingshot, but with an enclosed cabin. It adopts a very low driving position, has a maximum weight of 1,370 pounds and can handle a kart.

Fully electric, available in two versions. The Deluxe starts at $22,995 and a 36 kWh battery offers a range of 290 km. It generates approximately 100 horsepower.

If you really have a lot of money and a performance thirst, the $149,000 Ultimate Edition is twice as powerful and has all-wheel drive. It can travel up to 480 kilometers with its 80 kWh battery and accelerates from 0 to 97 km/h in 1.8 seconds. It’s faster than a futuristic Tesla Roadster that exceeds 1,000 horsepower!

Photo: Daymak

In each case, the equipment includes elytron doors, a remote and keyless starter, Bluetooth connectivity, an alarm system and even an integrated cryptocurrency mining system. The Spiritus Ultimate features carbon fiber panels, automatic doors, and a passenger screen. It can also be equipped with a powerful entertainment system and a rear view camera.

The Spiritus is part of Daymak’s Avvenire lineup, which will also include an all-terrain vehicle called the Aspero and even a flying machine called the Skyrider.