The worst heat wave in the world is raging

longevity

As of August 24, 73 days of sweltering temperatures have ended – that’s more than two consecutive months, with no rest. This heat wave beat the previous record of 62 days in 2013.

So it became the longest record ever recorded in the world. Everything indicates that she is not about to quit: she may start losing feathers at the end of the week.

Energy

Its intensity is also noticeable. It rains temperature records since the start of the heat wave on June 13. China has never experienced this high of 40°C in one year, and the 35°C figure is also exceptional. Mercury reached 45 degrees Celsius several times.

New temperature records have also been entered throughout the chart.

Geographical range

More than 240 cities have listed values ​​above 40 degrees Celsius in the past few days, and more than 260 municipalities have broken heat records. Altogether, nearly 800,000 square kilometers are affected by this extreme heat.

The southeast is particularly affected, near the coast. It is also the most populous area, by far. The megacities of Shanghai and Beijing are stifling: they alone account for about 40 million people. In all, nearly 100 million citizens suffered from extreme heat. The west of the country was also hit hard.

Many effects

The effects of this brutal heat wave are significant. Severe and persistent drought affects several regions in China, especially near the Yangtze River. The latter is the largest river in the country, and it supplies hundreds of thousands of people with fresh water. It reached its lowest level in more than 150 years.

This massive river also provides several hydroelectric power stations. Many factories had to close for a week, especially in Sichuan Province, to ensure that Chinese homes had power.

Agriculture is also affected by this historical heat wave. Rice and soybean crops, which consume large amounts of water, are among the hardest hit. Rather, China’s food security will be threatened.

