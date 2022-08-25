Eternal Spring will represent Canada at the Oscars

This is an animated documentary eternal springTelefilm Canada announced Wednesday that Toronto director, screenwriter and producer Jason Loftus, who has been chosen to represent Canada in the race for the Oscar for Best International Film.

Shot in Mandarin eternal spring Highlights the work of Chinese photographer Daxiong. The feature film, which has already featured in several international festivals, will be released on September 23 in Toronto, Montreal and Vancouver.

eternal spring The successor to the Quebec film drunk birdswho was chosen last year to represent Canada in the race for the Academy Award for Best International Film, without being kept among the five finalists. barbarian invasionsdirected by Denis Arcand of Quebec, remains to this day the only Canadian film to win an Academy Award in this category, in 2004.

So far, five countries have submitted their nominations for this year’s Best International Film Oscar. Last year, 92 countries submitted films in this category. The five finalists will be revealed when the nominations are announced on January 24th. The 95th Academy Awards will be held on March 12, 2023 in Hollywood.