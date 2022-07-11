“Their grandmother will never recover from her injuries” caused by the surgery

A woman has been in a coma since she underwent surgery in Poland Depending on the media Mirror.

Beata Filipek, 57, began experiencing bone loss in her jaw. She wanted to have implants to correct her appearance.

On April 13, she underwent surgery under sedation in a private dental clinic in Lublin, Poland. The total costs of the lawsuit amounted to $28,967.46.

Since her aunt had to pick her up after the operation, Ms.I Phillipke was supposed to write to her, which never happened.

After the operation, which was supposed to last 90 minutes, Beata Filipek had to wait two hours for the effects of the anesthesia to wear off.

At about 7 pm, his aunt called him, but mI Filipek not pick up. So I decided to go to the clinic.

She found her niece unconscious lying on a hospital bed. The 50-year-old is sent to a hospital emergency room.

Several days later, the woman’s brain is examined. According to the results, he suffered irreparable damage.

In a dental clinic, she was allegedly given fentanyl and reacted poorly before the operation was completed.

“I was utterly devastated. I told my children that their grandmother would never recover from her wounds,” said Elle May Fitzgerald, the lady’s mother.I Philippe.

An investigation has been opened.