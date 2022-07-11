Product Test: Jackery 500 Solar Generator

The alternator is charged at a power outlet, car charger, or using solar panels. The percentage of power level is displayed on the LED screen.

It takes about 7 hours to fully charge the Jackery 500 through a wall socket and about 14 hours using solar panels on a sunny summer day.

The Jackery 500 is equipped with high-density 18650 lithium-ion cylindrical batteries, with a capacity of 518.4 Wh and rated for more than 500 charges. It is equipped with a pure sine wave inverter with AC output (230V/500W, peak power 1000W).

Jackery has LED flashlight function for night use.

Once charged, the generator can power devices with three outputs:

– Single AC output: 230V – 50Hz, 2.17A, 500W max continuous,

– 2 DC outputs: 12V, 7A,

– 1 car output: 12 volts, 10 amps,

– 3 USB outputs: 5V, 2.4A.

If the total power of the Jackery Explorer exceeds 500W, it will turn off automatically. Explorer 500 also provides protection against temperature changes, short circuits, overvoltages, overcurrents, and overloads to ensure device safety.