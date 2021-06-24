‘There is a lot of confidence’: The Canadian wants to finish the Golden Knights

One win away from their first Stanley Cup Final Series appearance since their 24th victory in 1993. A generation of Kickers members have never seen their favorites close in on goal.

For key stakeholders, we still live in the present.

Stay calm and approach each meeting as if it were the first in the series. , striker Joel Jeremiah insisted, Wednesday, before CH’s departure for Montreal.

We are focused on the need to win the next game. We have to stay calm on the ice. That’s it , he added.

However, assistant coach Luke Richardson admitted that the team is going through some special moments, as it will have the opportunity to finish the Vegas Golden Knights Thursday night at the Bell Center.

We have to go back to camp, when (Mark) Bergevin said we were made for the playoffs. There were ups and downs along the way, especially with the playoffs approaching, but we had reinforcements with injuries coming back , he pointed out.

Things were clicked midway through the series against Toronto. The men play with each other. Quote from:Luke Richardson

The Canadiens published part of Bergevin’s speech earlier this week ahead of the series’ third meeting against the Golden Knights. He spoke hours after the team received confirmation that interim coach Dominique Ducharme would be forced into isolation with a positive COVID-19 result.

He is an important member of this team Defender Eric Gustafson said of his general manager. He’s excited and always happy to come to the locker room to talk to us. He gave us energy.

And what Bergevin said echoed what Richardson said on Wednesday, and what the players have repeated throughout the season: You will play for the man next to you , had been fired.

There is great confidence in the dressing room Armia recognized. Everyone on the bench is confident that the five snowboarders will do their jobs. An important part of our success is that we can use our four lines knowing that the players on the ice will do their job.

Richardson is not planning to go to a big speech before Thursday’s meeting. Ducharme also noted earlier this spring that it was not always appropriate to think of himself as Al Pacino. any sunday Or Kurt Russell as Herb Brooks in the movie Miracle.

We have a good game plan. Men play well when they are active and are disciplined in defense Richardson said. There are a few basic elements that we reiterate and emphasize. We may also make some minor adjustments. And we have good leaders.

Thanks to their 4-1 win in Las Vegas on Tuesday, the Habs team will have a chance to secure their ticket to the Grand Final on June 24. Then he will play for the first time in his history a match on the National Day of the province of Quebec.

With the fans back at the Bell Center, we’re going to use their energy. As it will be Saint Jean Baptiste, what a lovely celebration! It will be a great celebration. Quote from:Luke Richardson

But we are not satisfied yet. We’ve had fun so far, and the players deserve it , he completed.