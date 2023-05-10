Things to do in Dinosaur Provincial Park with Family and Kids

Dinosaur Provincial Park, a UNESCO World Heritage Site located in southeastern Alberta, Canada, is a fascinating destination that offers a wealth of family-friendly activities and attractions. The park is renowned for its unique badlands landscape and rich fossil deposits, which have yielded numerous dinosaur species discoveries. In this article, we’ll take you on a journey through the park, highlighting a variety of unique activities suitable for families and children, ensuring a memorable and educational experience for all ages.

Join a Guided Tour

Dinosaur Provincial Park offers a range of guided tours, which are led by knowledgeable interpreters and provide an engaging way to explore the park and learn about its history, geology, and paleontology. Some popular family-friendly tours include:

The Fossil Safari: This tour takes visitors to a protected fossil site, where they can search for fossils and learn about the various dinosaur species that once inhabited the area.

The Centrosaurus Quarry Hike: This guided hike leads visitors to an active dinosaur bone bed, where they can see fossil remains in situ and learn about the process of excavation and preservation.

The Explorer’s Bus Tour: A great option for families with young children, this bus tour takes visitors through the park’s stunning badlands scenery and offers numerous photo opportunities along the way.

Participate in a Fossil Casting Workshop

Dinosaur Provincial Park offers a unique and educational activity for families – the Fossil Casting Workshop. Under the guidance of park interpreters, participants can create their own fossil replicas using casting materials. This hands-on activity is both fun and informative, teaching children about the science of paleontology and the importance of preserving fossils.

Hike the Park’s Trails

Dinosaur Provincial Park features several self-guided hiking trails, which allow families to explore the park’s diverse landscapes and natural beauty at their own pace. Some popular family-friendly trails include:

The Badlands Interpretive Trail: This 1.3-kilometer loop trail offers interpretive signs and displays that provide insights into the park’s geology, ecology, and paleontology.

The Coulee Viewpoint Trail: This 0.9-kilometer trail takes hikers to a viewpoint overlooking the stunning badlands scenery, offering an excellent opportunity for photography.

The Cottonwood Flats Trail: A 1.4-kilometer loop trail that meanders through the park’s riparian areas, providing opportunities to observe local wildlife, such as deer, beavers, and various bird species.

Visit the Field Station and Visitor Centre

The Dinosaur Provincial Park Field Station and Visitor Centre serve as the starting point for guided tours and provide a wealth of information about the park’s history, geology, and paleontology. The Visitor Centre features interpretive displays, including dinosaur fossils and casts, as well as interactive exhibits that are both educational and entertaining for children. Families can also watch a short introductory film about the park and browse the gift shop, which offers souvenirs, books, and educational materials.

Attend an Outdoor Theatre Performance

During the summer months, Dinosaur Provincial Park hosts outdoor theatre performances that are suitable for the whole family. These entertaining and educational performances explore various aspects of the park’s history, geology, and paleontology through storytelling, music, and interactive elements. Be sure to check the park’s event schedule during your visit to catch one of these engaging performances.

Enjoy a Picnic

Dinosaur Provincial Park offers several picnic areas, complete with tables, fire pits, and stunning views of the badlands scenery. Pack a lunch and enjoy a leisurely meal amidst the park’s unique and picturesque landscape. Afterward, take a stroll along one of the park’s nearby trails or participate in an interpretive program to further explore the park’s wonders.

Camping Under the Stars

For families seeking a more immersive experience, Dinosaur Provincial Park offers camping facilities within the park. The campground is well-equipped with amenities such as washrooms, showers, and a playground for children. Spending a night under the stars allows families to fully appreciate the park’s natural beauty and offers a unique opportunity for stargazing in the clear night skies, away from the light pollution of urban areas.

Participate in a Photography Workshop

Dinosaur Provincial Park is an ideal location for budding photographers to hone their skills, thanks to its dramatic badlands landscapes, fascinating geology, and diverse wildlife. Several photography workshops are available throughout the year, catering to various skill levels and interests. These workshops provide valuable tips and techniques for capturing stunning images of the park’s unique environment, making for treasured keepsakes of your family’s visit.

Discover Geocaching

Geocaching is a fun, family-friendly outdoor activity that combines treasure hunting with GPS technology. Dinosaur Provincial Park features several geocaches hidden throughout the park, providing an exciting and interactive way for families to explore the park’s various areas. To participate in geocaching, simply download a geocaching app onto your smartphone, search for caches within the park, and embark on a modern-day treasure hunt.

Wildlife Viewing

The diverse ecosystems within Dinosaur Provincial Park are home to a variety of wildlife species, including mammals, birds, reptiles, and amphibians. Wildlife viewing can be an exciting and educational activity for families, as children can learn about the park’s inhabitants and their habitats. Some common wildlife sightings in the park include mule deer, pronghorns, cottontail rabbits, and a wide variety of bird species such as hawks, owls, and waterfowl.

Conclusion

Dinosaur Provincial Park is an extraordinary destination that offers a wealth of family-friendly activities, making it an ideal choice for a memorable and educational getaway. From exploring the park’s rich paleontological history to marveling at its breathtaking badlands scenery, there’s something for everyone in this remarkable corner of Alberta, Canada. A visit to Dinosaur Provincial Park is sure to spark curiosity and inspire a sense of wonder in children and adults alike, providing an unforgettable experience that will be cherished for years to come.