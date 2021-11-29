There is still a connection between Roy and Al-Kindi

Quebec | The Canadian has not contacted Patrick Roy in the past few days, following changes within the organisation.

And now another question arises: the former goalkeeper, who is often mentioned in rumors, will he take the position of general manager on the orders of the head of hockey operations?

“No, nothing has changed in the past days,” he said magazine Sunday’s agent for former goalkeeper Neil Glasberg.

“It’s been quiet at the moment,” Glassberg replied on Thursday, when our colleague Kevin Dube called him to see if any of the National League formations, including the Canadian, had called him to inquire about his client. “Certainly, in my opinion, Patrick should be a candidate [au poste de directeur général]The agent added on Sunday. But it is not for me to decide, but for them. “

When asked if Roy would be interested in working under the Vice President of Hockey Operations, Glasberg was evasive: “That’s a good question. But I’m not going to answer you.”

Not just Montreal.

Glasberg and Roy spoke by phone on Saturday night, as rumors began emerging of Mark Bergivian’s sacking and the appointment of Jeff Gorton as vice president.

“Does this interest him?” I do not know. On Saturday, we thought what was going on was weird, but nothing has been decided yet. “

Earlier last week, Glasberg said the former Colorado Avalanche coach was willing to listen to the Canadians if the opportunity presents itself, but that it wasn’t “Montreal or nothing”.

He also stated that his client was very happy in his current position as Head Coach and General Manager of Remparts de Québec, at QMJHL.

Disappointed for Rutherford

On Sunday, Glasberg was much surprised to hire Gorton, who has less experience than his other client, Jim Rutherford. The former general manager of the Pittsburgh Penguins, in particular, has not been contacted by Canadians.

“I question Jeff Gorton’s appointment,” Glasberg said. He is not someone with long experience. Someone like Jim that I represent has 15 or 16 years of experience as a General Manager. He should have been approached, he won the Stanley Cup, some while Mark Bergiveen was in office. “