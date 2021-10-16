These official photos show the 2 smartphones in real conditions

Pixel 6 continues to reveal itself. In the run-up to the launch conference, a prominent informant released promotional images that show two Google smartphones from all angles. We’re getting to know the size, colors and materials of the two phones a little better.

design Pixel 6 known for several months. Fearing the numerous leaks that generally spoil the presentation of its products, Google has taken a side Reveals the design of her smartphones Several months before launch.

We discovered that the Pixel 6 is covered in a perforated screen surrounded by slightly curved edges. The range stands out from the competition thanks to its rear face design. discover Original photo block as it stands. For the first time, Google has different sensors in Wide stripe forcefully sticking out of the chassis.

about this subject : The Pixel Stand on the Pixel 6 will offer 3 charging modes of up to 23W

As the official presentation approaches, famous tech whistleblower Evan Blass has released several new images of the Pixel 6. These arepromotional images Implemented by Google’s advertising teams. We discover the two devices in real conditions in the hands of the models.

These ad shots allow you to get a more accurate idea of ​​the size and material of Google’s flagships. Pictures are also provided Better rendering of different colors Which will be offered by the American brand, namely, Stormy Sky, Light Rain and Cotton Candy for the Pixel 6, and Stormy Sky, Light Frost, Golden Glow and Soft Sage for the Pixel 6 Pro.

In the images, the two smartphones look rather massive in the hands of the users. This is especially the case with the Pixel 6 Pro 6.71 inch giant screen. Users find it difficult to cover the terminals with their hands.

Also note that Google has moved the “G” logo from the bottom of the phone to the middle of the back panel. for memory, The Mountain View giant will announce the Pixel 6 on Tuesday, October 19, 2021. Obviously we’ll be there to move all the ads.