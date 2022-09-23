After winning the first pick in the draft lottery, in 2022, where is the plan to rebuild the Montreal Canadiens?

Do the three hockey chiefs at the top levels of the organization, Jeff Molson, Jeff Gorton and Kent Hughes, believe they can come off the counter for the second year in a row?

For Tony Marinaro, there is no doubt that the leaders will agree to wrap up the next shallow-water expedition to catch Connor Bedard, if hopes based on the little miracle make him the best player in his old team.

To use well-known English in mathematical terms, the plan would be “tank”.

“They won’t say it in public! That sure is the plan!” he said in the ‘Colosseum’ part of GCThursday, on TVA Sports.

“If it’s not Beddard, it’s called (Mattvi) Michkov. If it’s not Beddard or Michkov, it’s called (Adam) Fantelli. They won’t say it publicly because there are people who won’t buy tickets.

And Martin St. Louis in all of this?

In this sense, Jean-Charles Lagoy has doubts about the implementation of such a strategy.

“It’s already started. But the plan is like boxing. It works until you eat a punch in the face. The Canadian will eat it in a row of punches to the face, because he will lose many more matches than he will win.”

In that sense, the head coach with a look of boiling Hab might not want to hear anything about the team’s leadership in this context, the colorful host believes.

“Will Martin St. Louis, who had a poor record in 37 games last year – no better than Dominique Ducharme, ‘by the way’ – take on losing 50 games this year, 45 next year and maybe 40 in two years? Let’s see for you.”

Tony Marinaro continues and points out.

“And he knows it. He’s a smart guy. I spent time with him at the Pied de Cochon – and I’m a little disappointed that you didn’t invite me – he knows it’s practical, Jean Charles! You can’t have it all right away.”

“You waited 20 years before you worked with me. Good things happen to people who wait!”

Above, see the clip “Le Colisée” with Jean-Charles Lagoy and Tony Marinaro on “JiC”.