Russian tennis player changes his nationality to be able to participate in Wimbledon

The British newspaper “The Times” reported today, Sunday, that the Russian Natila Dzalamidze, ranked 43 in the world in the WTA doubles, has changed her nationality to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championships.

The newspaper specifies that the 29-year-old, who is now Georgian, will take part in the tournament linked to Serbian Aleksandra Krunic.

In reaction to Russia’s military invasion of Ukraine, organizers of the London Championships decided to lift the Grand Slam tournament last April, excluding Russian and Belarusian players from the 2022 edition of the tournament.

And The Times, a spokesperson for the All England Club that organizes Wimbledon, reported that the tournament management was unable to respond to Dzalamidze’s change of nationality.

“A player’s nationality, determined by the flag under which he participates in professional events, is a recognized process governed by the rings (the ATP, WTA, editor’s note) and the International Tennis Federation.”

Wimbledon begins on June 27. He excluded several top players, including the Russian world number one, Daniil Medvedev, and Belarusian Victoria Azarenka.