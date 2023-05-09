Calgary, a vibrant and diverse city nestled between the Canadian Rockies and the prairies, offers an array of activities and attractions that cater to adults looking for an enjoyable and memorable weekend experience. From the city’s lively arts and culture scene to its exhilarating outdoor adventures, Calgary has something for everyone. In this comprehensive guide, we’ll explore some of the best things to do in Calgary this weekend for adults, ensuring you have an unforgettable time in this dynamic Alberta city.

Sip and Savor at a Local Brewery or Distillery

Calgary boasts a thriving craft beer and spirits scene, with numerous breweries and distilleries that are perfect for a weekend outing. Discover a new favorite brew at local favorites like Village Brewery, Annex Ale Project, or Dandy Brewing Company. If spirits are more your style, visit Eau Claire Distillery or Burwood Distillery for a unique and satisfying tasting experience. Many of these establishments also offer tours, allowing you to get a behind-the-scenes look at the production process while sampling their delectable creations.

Explore the City’s Vibrant Arts and Culture Scene

Calgary is home to a diverse range of galleries, museums, and cultural institutions that showcase the city’s rich history and thriving arts scene. Spend an afternoon at the Glenbow Museum, which features an extensive collection of Canadian and international art, as well as engaging exhibits on Alberta’s heritage. For contemporary art lovers, visit the Esker Foundation or Contemporary Calgary to discover thought-provoking works by both established and emerging artists. To catch a live performance, consider attending a show at the Alberta Theatre Projects, Theatre Calgary, or the EPCOR Centre for the Performing Arts.

Indulge in Calgary’s Culinary Delights

Foodies will be in heaven in Calgary, thanks to the city’s diverse and tantalizing culinary scene. From farm-to-table fare to international cuisine, there are countless dining options to suit every palate. For a truly memorable dining experience, consider visiting Model Milk, where innovative dishes are crafted using locally-sourced ingredients. Alternatively, Ten Foot Henry offers a unique, vegetable-forward menu in a chic, modern setting. For a taste of Calgary’s global flavors, explore the delectable dishes at places like Calcutta Cricket Club or Cassis Bistro.

Get Active with Outdoor Adventures

Calgary’s picturesque surroundings provide ample opportunity for outdoor enthusiasts to enjoy a variety of exhilarating activities. Rent a bike and explore the city’s extensive network of cycling paths, which wind their way through parks, along the Bow River, and past some of Calgary’s most iconic landmarks. For a more adrenaline-fueled experience, try your hand at rafting or kayaking on the Bow River. If you’re in the mood for a leisurely hike, the nearby Nose Hill Park or Fish Creek Provincial Park offer stunning natural landscapes and a variety of trails suitable for all skill levels.

Embrace the Nightlife in the Entertainment District

Calgary’s bustling entertainment district offers a wide range of bars, clubs, and live music venues that cater to all tastes and styles. Dance the night away at popular spots like Commonwealth Bar & Stage or The Hifi Club, or enjoy a more laid-back atmosphere at Last Best Brewing & Distilling or Proof Cocktail Bar. If live music is your passion, venues such as The Palomino Smokehouse, Ironwood Stage & Grill, or Broken City feature regular performances by local and touring artists across various genres.

Stroll Through Calgary’s Historic Neighborhoods

Calgary’s historic neighborhoods, such as Inglewood and Kensington, are perfect for a leisurely weekend stroll. These charming areas are brimming with character, lined with unique shops, cafes, and galleries that showcase the city’s rich history and culture. In Inglewood, visit the Esker Foundation or the Ironwood Stage & Grill before perusing the eclectic shops and boutiques along 9th Avenue SE. In Kensington, browse the trendy stores, grab a bite to eat at one of the many cafes or restaurants, or simply relax in the picturesque green spaces along the Bow River.

Unwind at a Luxurious Spa

For a more relaxing weekend experience, treat yourself to a rejuvenating spa day in Calgary. The city boasts several luxurious spas that offer a range of treatments designed to help you unwind and restore your mind, body, and soul. Consider visiting the Oasis Wellness Centre & Spa, where you can indulge in a soothing massage, facial, or body treatment. Another option is the RnR Wellness Spa, located within the elegant Fairmont Palliser Hotel, which offers a serene and tranquil environment for a variety of spa services.

Discover Calgary’s Unique Attractions

Calgary is home to a variety of unique and interesting attractions that are perfect for a weekend outing. Explore the fascinating world of illusions at the Museum of Illusions, which features a range of interactive exhibits and mind-bending displays. Alternatively, visit the Hangar Flight Museum to learn about Canada’s aviation history while marveling at a collection of vintage aircraft. For a more hands-on experience, try your hand at glassblowing during a workshop at the Calgary-based Firebrand Glass Studio.

Test Your Skills at an Escape Room

Calgary’s escape rooms offer a thrilling and engaging experience for those looking for a challenging and fun weekend activity. Put your teamwork, problem-solving, and communication skills to the test as you work together to decipher clues, solve puzzles, and ultimately escape the themed room within the allotted time. Some popular escape room options in Calgary include The Locked Room, Escape60, and Level 1 Escape.

Enjoy a Scenic Drive Through the Nearby Canadian Rockies

While not technically within Calgary’s city limits, a scenic drive through the nearby Canadian Rockies is an excellent way to spend a weekend day. Venture just a short distance outside the city to experience the breathtaking natural beauty of destinations like Banff National Park, Canmore, or Kananaskis Country. These picturesque locations offer a variety of outdoor activities, including hiking, wildlife spotting, and stunning viewpoints, making for a truly memorable weekend adventure.

Conclusion

With its diverse array of activities and attractions, Calgary is the perfect destination for adults seeking an enjoyable and memorable weekend experience. Whether you’re looking to immerse yourself in the city’s arts and culture scene, indulge in its culinary delights, or embark on an exhilarating outdoor adventure, there’s something for everyone in this dynamic Alberta city. By incorporating some of these fantastic activities into your weekend plans, you’re sure to have an unforgettable time in Calgary.