Located just north of Toronto, Vaughan is a bustling city that offers a wealth of family-friendly activities for both visitors and locals. Known for its entertainment options, parks, and cultural attractions, there’s no shortage of fun to be had in Vaughan. In this article, we explore various activities that cater to families, ensuring an enjoyable and memorable experience for all ages.

Things to do in vaughan this weekend for families

Canada’s Wonderland

As the country’s largest and most popular amusement park, Canada’s Wonderland is a must-visit destination for families in Vaughan. With over 200 attractions, including thrilling roller coasters, family-friendly rides, and an exciting water park, this amusement park guarantees a day full of excitement and laughter. The park also offers seasonal events, such as Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, ensuring year-round fun for the whole family.

LEGOLAND Discovery Centre Toronto

Located within the Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre, the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre offers a LEGO-themed indoor playground perfect for children aged 3-10. Featuring interactive exhibits, build-and-play zones, a 4D cinema, and a Miniland replica of Toronto’s famous landmarks, this attraction fosters creativity and imagination in a fun environment.

Reptilia Zoo and Education Centre

Get up close and personal with reptiles and amphibians at the Reptilia Zoo and Education Centre. This unique indoor zoo houses over 250 species, including snakes, turtles, lizards, and crocodiles. With daily live shows and feedings, as well as interactive exhibits, children will be fascinated while learning about the importance of reptiles in our ecosystem.

Kortright Centre for Conservation

The Kortright Centre for Conservation is a nature lover’s paradise, featuring 325 hectares of pristine woodlands, meadows, and marshlands. With over 16 km of hiking trails and numerous educational programs, the Kortright Centre is the perfect place for families to connect with nature and learn about the importance of conservation. During the winter months, enjoy cross-country skiing or snowshoeing through the picturesque trails.

Sky Zone Trampoline Park

For a high-energy, fun-filled experience, head to Sky Zone Trampoline Park, where kids and adults can bounce, flip, and play across multiple trampoline courts. With options like freestyle jump, dodgeball, SkySlam basketball, and a foam zone, there’s something for everyone. The park also offers toddler-specific areas, ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for the little ones.

Splash Island at the McMichael Canadian Art Collection

The McMichael Canadian Art Collection is a unique art gallery that showcases Canadian art, particularly works by the Group of Seven. In addition to the stunning art collection, families can enjoy the outdoor Splash Island, an interactive water play area featuring sculptures and water features. With shaded seating and picnic areas, this is an ideal spot for a relaxing family outing.

Boyd Conservation Park

Boyd Conservation Park, situated along the Humber River, offers a serene and picturesque escape for families. With picnic areas, walking trails, and various recreational facilities, including soccer fields and a disc golf course, this park provides a great space for families to unwind and enjoy the outdoors together.

The Cold Creek Conservation Area

The Cold Creek Conservation Area is a 190-hectare park that features a range of habitats, including wetlands, forests, and meadows. Families can explore the park’s many walking trails, participate in environmental education programs, or take part in recreational activities like bird-watching, cycling, or snowshoeing during winter months.

Bumper Car City

For a fun-filled indoor experience, Bumper Car City offers a variety of attractions suitable for all ages. From bumper cars and mini golf to arcade games and an indoor playground, this entertainment center is perfect for a family day out. With separate areas for younger children, the facility ensures a safe and enjoyable experience for kids of all ages.

Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre

Vaughan Mills Shopping Centre is not only a shopping destination but also offers numerous family-friendly activities. Explore the various entertainment options, such as the LEGOLAND Discovery Centre, the Pro Hockey Life store, or the Bass Pro Shops Outdoor World. The shopping centre also boasts a large food court, making it a convenient location for a day of shopping and fun.

Vellore Village Community Centre

This multi-purpose community center features a variety of facilities suitable for family activities. Enjoy the fitness center, swimming pools, a library, and several sports facilities like an indoor soccer field and a gymnasium. The community center offers various programs and events throughout the year, catering to families with children of all ages.

Magnotta Winery

For a unique family experience, visit the Magnotta Winery, one of Canada’s largest and most innovative wineries. The winery offers complimentary tours that provide an insight into the wine-making process, from the vineyard to the bottling line. The facility also houses an art gallery, which showcases original works by Canadian and international artists.

U-Pick Farms and Orchards

Vaughan and the surrounding area are home to several u-pick farms and orchards, where families can spend a day picking their own fruits and vegetables. Seasonal options include strawberries, raspberries, apples, and pumpkins, depending on the time of year. Not only does this activity provide a fun and educational experience for children, but it also promotes healthy eating habits.

Woodbridge Fairgrounds

The Woodbridge Fairgrounds hosts numerous events and festivals throughout the year, providing endless entertainment for families. One of the most popular events is the annual Woodbridge Fall Fair, which features a variety of attractions such as carnival rides, games, live entertainment, and agricultural exhibits.

Children’s Art Classes and Workshops

For the budding artists in your family, Vaughan offers several children’s art classes and workshops through local community centers and art studios. Children can explore various mediums, including painting, drawing, pottery, and sculpture, while learning new skills and techniques. These classes provide a creative and stimulating environment for children to express themselves artistically.

Conclusion

Vaughan is a city that caters to families, offering a wide range of activities and attractions for all ages. From amusement parks and nature reserves to art galleries and community centers, there’s something for everyone in this vibrant and diverse city. So, gather the family and embark on an adventure that will create lasting memories and foster a love for learning, exploration, and togetherness.