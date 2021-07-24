Third dose: “I have a little problem with that.”

About 2.5 million Canadians have received two doses of the vaccine from different suppliers. With borders reopening, travelers are frustrated that the mix of vaccines they have received is not recognized in the country they are traveling to.

• Read also: Unrecognized mixed vaccines: Travelers may receive a third dose

The Department of Health and Human Services is now allowing travelers to receive a third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, if needed.

According to Jack Lapierre, a retired virologist, a third dose is not a good idea. Since the side effects of the second dose were already severe for many, he is concerned about the more problematic side effects of the third dose.

“Unfortunately, there doesn’t seem to be any tracking of side effects from the second dose, people don’t report them because they stay home and get sick for a week,” he explains. “What are you going to do, third dose?” Do we have data, do we have clinical trials that support that? I have a small problem with that. We’re playing with vaccines, that’s just not the thing! “

according to dNS Lapierre vaccines have been developed to contain two doses of the same brand (as far as possible), excluding shortages.

Vaccines will continue to be mixed as well if people are given a third dose.

“I’ll be careful,” he said, “we can’t mix them up randomly.” “If there is no data, then I can’t say there is no problem.”

DrNS Lapierre believes that it is better for vaccines to be recognized by the World Health Organization (WHO) and not by countries.

“The problem with mixing vaccines is that it’s hard to solve.”