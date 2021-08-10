This Canadian startup will broadcast ads from space

A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Launch Pad 40 in Cape Canaveral, Florida on May 26, 2021 (Image: SOPA Images via Getty Images)

Space – There are some that lack imagination. A Canadian startup called “Geometric Energy Corporation” (GEC) has partnered with SpaceX to publish advertisements into space via a satellite called CubeSat that will soon take off on board Falcon 9 . rocket.

However, the collaboration between the two companies will not feature classic billboards like on Earth, according to interested in trade. One side of the device will have a dotted display containing commercials and even artwork, according to Samuel Reed, CEO and co-founder of GEC. CubSat will be launched into orbit by a rocket from Elon Musk Company, before the last landing on the moon in the first quarter of 2022.

So that ordinary people could enjoy the view from the ground, the company planned everything. A selfie stick will be affixed to the side of the satellite in question and will photograph the ad screen. Photos and videos will be streamed live on YouTube or TwitchAccording to the CEO of the Canadian company.

Earth ‘encoder’ in space

To view these ads, those interested in the initiative will be able to use the “icons(authentication code) for a satellite pixel design. They will be able to decide what their business image will look like and how long it will remain visible. Tokens can be purchased through No Cryptomoney. However, prices were not disclosed. But companies and artists will also be able to participate, according to Samuel Reed.

In May 2021, “Geometric Space Corporation” (GSC), a subsidiary of GEC, announced a collaboration with SpaceX, titled “DOGE-1. The mission is to put a 40 kg CubeSat into orbit around the Moon in order to capture spatial intelligence using cameras.” and sensors on board.Scheduled to launch in the first quarter of 2022, mission fees have been paid in full DogecoinPaving the way for cryptocurrency to be used to fund space missions.

