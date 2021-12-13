This Easter egg brings back the first movie from the saga

Rumors have been circulating for some time about the existence of a new Matrix video game. Today, it was confirmed. We know that the universe created by Lana Wachowski will return to consoles in a game called The Matrix Awakens.

Certainly, for fans of the franchise, this is very good news. Between the movie that hits theaters December 22, 2021 and this new game, they’ll have a lot to do. A few days ago, on the occasion of the Game Awards, The Matrix Awakens was revealed in a new video.

It should be noted that the demonstration of Matrix Awakens Already available. And as you can imagine, the players are having fun. Someone recently discovered an Easter egg that takes us back to the first movie from the saga and that makes perfect use of Epic Games’ Unreal Engine 5.

open your eyes

Since its release, Unreal Engine 5 has become a standard for video game studios. In fact, many of the titles that have appeared recently have been developed on the Epic Games Engine. And The Matrix Awakens is no exception.

On Reddit, a player named stealthnoodle12 found a “dead” of Easter eggs while playing The Matrix Awakens demo. He took a screenshot of the footage he had seen an Easter egg and then posted it on Reddit. At first glance, the picture seems rather basic. However, upon looking closely, we discover an item worth a detour.

New Face Morpheus

In the photo in question, we can see a room behind the mirror. Inside it we see a TV with one of the most famous scenes from The Matrix. This scene in question shows face to face between Neo and Morpheus.

In it, Morpheus teaches Neo to understand the fluidity of space and time. Also at this moment, Neo realizes the capabilities of the Matrix. In light of the recently revealed trailer and these Easter eggs, The Matrix Awakens should contain many elements that take us back to the movies. Excellence.

This game will be available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.