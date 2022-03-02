This study confirms that TikTok promotes the emergence of nervous tics

According to a study published by researchers from the University of Florida, the use of TikTok tends to increase the appearance of nervous tics in adolescents who are already victims of this type of pathology. The phenomenon is more pronounced in patients with Gilles de la Tourette syndrome.

While that TikTok has increased the maximum video length to 10 minutesA new study questions the impact of the Chinese social network on the health of younger users. In fact, researchers from the University of Florida claim that The application can be a cause of increased tics in adolescents. A more pronounced phenomenon in users with Gilles de la Tourette syndrome.

According to these experts, these symptoms worsened during the pandemic and successive puerperal episodes in patients between the ages of 11 and 21 years. Therefore, of the 20 volunteers who participated in this study, 17 said that the frequency of tics had increased, and half said that social media made the situation worse.

TikTok has been singled out again for its mental health effects

“Given the known increase in social media use during the pandemic, as well as the parallel increase in tics and tics that we observed in our clinic, we investigated whether there was an association between social media use and tics symptoms,” Dr. Jessica Fry of the University of Florida explains.

Of course, more research needs to be done to identify and Best identification of stressors that lead to more severe tics, which can manifest as sudden, uncontrollable sounds and movements. The researchers asked participants to rate the severity of their tics on a scale of 0 to 6. On average, those who maintained reasonable use of social media during the pandemic rated it a 4. Those who doubled their usage time gave a score of 5.

As a reminder, a study published in October 2021 confirmed this as well TikTok Causes or Exacerbates Tourette Syndrome in Teens. In other words, the extensive use of the social network will indeed favor the emergence of neurotic disorders.

