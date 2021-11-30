This year, put “science geniuses” at the foot of your tree!

Because science is written with a whole bunch of little hands. But also in the spirit of great geniuses, Futura launches a new range of products bearing portraits of some of these extraordinary spirits. An inspirational collection that can help you find bright ideas for your Christmas gifts.

This year, with the year-end celebrations approaching, Futura invites you to discover its new collection “Geniuses of Science”. T-shirts, sweatshirts, mugs and even bags feature some of the greatest minds of our time. NS Leonardo da Vinci to me Marie Curie passing by Isaac Newton And Heidi LamarThere is something for every taste. Great gift idea to blow up for Santa Claus.

Leonardo da Vinci, the greatest “Geniuses of Science”

Leonardo da Vinci (1452-1519). He was a painter, musician, and writer. In short, an artist at heart. But also an engineer, an anatomist, and plant world. witty world Did you know we owe him the umbrella idea? But also, apparently, a file bike which he painted for the first time in 1493.

Unusual personality. Which simply explains the liveliness of his mind in these few words included in the group articles “Geniuses of Science” : “Knowing to listen is to possess, in addition to owning one’s own, brain others. “ A lesson in humility and no doubt a meditation on the festive season…

Isaac Newton “Geniuses of ScienceWhose feet were on the ground?

“I have seen farther than others because I have sat on the shoulders of giants” The brilliant Isaac Newton (1642-1727) explains. A quote can be found on the products of the group “Geniuses of Science” In the statue of the person who significantly developed the theory of universal gravitation.

With another, inspired by famous physicistWho is contacting us? “Keep your feet on the ground.” Will any of these products end up at the foot of a file fir In a few weeks?

Marie Curie, an “Geniuses of Science” who wasn’t afraid of anything

And in these sometimes trying times, the group “Geniuses of Science” It also allows us to remember the note, O how enlightened! Illuminated Marie Curie (1859-1906): “In life, we fear nothing, everything must be understood.” A few words to emphasize a selfie that speaks of a person who has received at least two Nobel prize – Excuse the little one: one for physics, for his work on radioactivity, the other for chemistry, for his research on polonium and so on. radium.

The perfect Christmas gift to inspire the next generation.

Hedy Lamarr that “Geniuses of Science” You’ll love to discover it

Hedy Lamarr (1914-2000). Don’t you know her? Yet it is another one of those Women from his collection “Geniuses of Science” Irreplaceable. Exceptional session. From movie sets to inventing a way to encrypt transmissions. The principle is still used today for positioning from satellites, for example, or in technologie Wi-Fi.

“I love people, but I realize that the more I give them, the less I get and not the other way around.”This is the quote from Hedy Lamarr listed under his photo on the group’s products “Geniuses of Science”. This Christmas time, it’s up to all of us to make her lie…