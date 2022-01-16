Three fires and one injured in Ottawa

The evening is over in the neighborhood Beaconhill-Servile. Just before midnight, a Cadborough Street dweller made a call to 911, reporting a smell of smoke and a crackling noise in the walls of the house.

When the firefighters arrived, the flames were visible from the ceiling. The fire was brought under control an hour after the call. There were no reports of injuries. An Ottawa Fire Department investigator was dispatched to the scene.

The Cadborough Street fire was brought under control an hour after the resident called 911. Photo: SB

Earlier in the day, at about 2.20pm, a person was injured in the face and arms in a fire in his kitchen, on the ninth floor of a building across the street. Nippin, Town centre. The flames were brought under control after about twenty minutes and three floors of the building were ventilated. The individual attended the Ottawa Paramedic Service and a fire investigator attended.

Finally, around 3 p.m., firefighters were sent to an area Gloucester SouthgateWhere a car caught fire in the garage of a house. Soon the fire was extinguished and the fire did not spread in the house. No one is hurt.