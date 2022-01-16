Partigate: Boris Johnson accused of “breaking the law” is preparing to act

Boris Johnson’s Conservative Party chief said on Sunday the scandal rocking the British prime minister, who is accused by the opposition of “breaking the law”.

According to the Sunday Times, Johnson is about to announce measures including a ban on alcohol in Downing Street offices. He also plans to lay off many of his employees.

A senior government employee, Sue Gray, is currently investigating a series of festive events that have been revealed by the media. They were organized in the Prime Minister’s home, which is also his workplace.

The prime minister apologized to MPs in the House of Commons on Wednesday, but revelations of the new have since continued to emerge, such as the continuation of a “Friday appetizer” in Downing Street during the pandemic, despite restrictions banning these types of gatherings.

On Sunday, The Telegraph published a front-page photo of the Prime Minister’s wife, Carrie Johnson, embracing a friend at a party in September 2020, in apparent violation of social distancing rules at the time.

Conservative Party chairman Oliver Dowden told the BBC when asked about the festivities: “I can assure you that the prime minister deeply regrets what happened.”

“But most importantly, he is determined to ensure that does not happen and that we engage with the core culture of Downing Street,” he continued. He added that once Sue Gray’s report is delivered, Boris Johnson will take “full responsibility”.

When he apologized to Parliament on Wednesday, Boris Johnson confirmed his attendance at one of these parties in May 2020, but said he thought it was a business meeting.

The conservative leader is fighting for his political survival. At least six deputies from his camp have publicly called for his departure. To hold a vote of no confidence and remove Boris Johnson, they must be at least 54 Conservative MPs.

While Oliver Dowden admitted to making “mistakes”, Labor leader Keir Starmer accused Boris Johnson of “breaking the law”.

For Mr Starmer, whose party has risen in the polls since “Party Gate”, “the prime minister has degraded the position of prime minister and has lost all power not only in his own party, but in the country.” He demands his resignation.