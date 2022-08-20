piece | Good evening! | Here is Radio-Canada.ca TV

On show this week
Monday August 22
Kim Thuy
Jessica Parker
Daniel Lavoie
Hawa Kot
Charles Hamlin
Tuesday 23 August
Vallieres . incentive
Jean Sebastian Gerard
Clemens Bringtown
Elise Gilbolt
Queen Ka
Wednesday 24 August
Rene Richard Sir
paul hoody
Patricia Beto
Brigitte Puigoli
Claudia La Rochelle
Thursday 25 August
Marina Orsini
Sonia Benezra
Pierre-Yves Roy Desmarais
Marilou Morin and the twenty-nine
Fred Fortin
