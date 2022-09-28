Tim Hortons of Canada Smile Cookie Campaign Raised a Record $15 Million! – Twenty 55

“Last year we were very excited to raise the largest amount of $12 million during Smile Cookie Week. Thanks to the dedication of our passionate community, we were able to raise $15 million this year! 100% of proceeds go to charities and community organizations directly in your neighborhoods.” said Axel Schwan, president of Tim Hortons.

“I am very proud of what we have accomplished with Tim Hortons restaurant owners, staff, volunteers and our guests. From humble beginnings as a Hamilton fundraiser in 1996, our Smile Cookie campaign has grown into something truly special that touches many lives.”

In 1996, the first Smile Cookie campaign raised funds for Hamilton Children’s Hospital. Since then, through this annual event, Tim Hortons has donated more than $92 million to charities and community organizations of choice each year. These organizations include hospitals, community support groups, food banks, and schools.

Again this year, Ryan DiTommaso’s Tim Hortons restaurant in Denville, Ontario, sold most of the Smile Cookies. It’s amazing considering that the city has a population of only 6000! The DiTimmaso team has decorated and sold over 56,000 Smile Cookies – roughly 9,000 cookies for every Denville resident! The money raised will go to Denville Hospital and the Health Care Foundation.

In 2019, Le Comptoir Alimentaire Drummond and La Fondation de la Tablée populaire received $14,411.26 thanks to the Tim Hortons Smile Cookie campaign.

Over the next few weeks, restaurant owners will be giving partner organizations a Smile Cookie check.