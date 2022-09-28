Far right in the dock

It was Tuesday that we proceeded to select the jurors who would have to decide on the alleged sedition plot of the Oath Keepers, one of the far-right groups that existed during the January 6, 2021 attack.

This militia is mostly made up of former soldiers and law enforcement officials who claim to protect the constitution. They are associated with everything teeming in the swamp of misinformation and conspiracy, from Roger Stone to Alex Jones and the Influencers.

The Ministry of Justice plays a big role

In January 2022, the Department of Justice brought charges against 11 members of this militia. The trial, which began on Tuesday, concerns five of the 11 defendants.

The latter are accused of preparing an inflammatory plot, and then using force to prevent a peaceful transfer of power from Donald Trump to Joe Biden. If convicted, they face a 20-year prison sentence. Their defense may be influenced by the guilty pleas of 2 of the 11 accused members.

If the individuals involved play their liberty, Justice Department attorneys know they are venturing down a slippery slope because the case is politically charged. Not only do we rarely succeed in proving an inciting conspiracy, there hasn’t been a guilty verdict since the mid-1990s, and they have no room for error.

Hear Luc Laliberté’s editorial on Richard Martineau’s daily 8:30 a.m. show. Across Radio QUB :

Next Trump?

In the current polarizing environment, the failure of government may have a domino effect. If at the moment all the lights were on the Oath Keepers, many observers would not fail to notice all the links between the group and the 45e president. The group members also claim that they were there to protect the president’s supporters.

One of the militia’s defensive strategies is also based on the probability that the militia members are 45e The president calls for the intifada law. This old law from 1807 would have allowed Donald Trump to use the services of the militia. According to them, the department guards were just there to be ready to answer a call that never came.

At first glance, it appears that the Department of Justice has solid evidence, including numerous text messages between members of the group. We can not only prove the seriousness of the preparations, but also the fact that we have taken action.

In recent years, the far right has gained followers and is happening more and more frequently to get closer to power. One can only hope for the impeccable work of the Ministry of Justice, a presentation of facts that leaves no room for doubt.

The defense of democracy knows no respite, and what has been at stake since yesterday far exceeds the fate of a few individuals, is the stability of an entire system in question.