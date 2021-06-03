time, American TV, channel, free live live, how to watch USA, Canada and Russia hockey

The 2021 IIHF World Championship continues with the quarter-finals on Thursday 3 June (6/3/21), when the United States faces Slovakia, Switzerland faces Germany, Russia faces Canada and Finland faces the Czech Republic.

Here’s the schedule for the 2021 IIHF World Championship quarterfinal round, along with where to watch each match (all ET start times):

Quarter-finals

Thursday 3 June

Slovakia – USA, 9:15 AM, NHL Network (fuboTV)

Switzerland vs Germany, 9:15 a.m., Unavailable

Rossi vs Canada, 13h15, NHL Network (fuboTV)

Finland – Czech Republic, 1:15 pm, unavailable

semi final

Saturday 5 June

Semifinals, 7:15 a.m., NHL Network (fuboTV)

Semifinals 2, 11:15 a.m., NHL Network (fuboTV)

Third place match

Sunday 6 June

Semifinal Losers at 3 p.m., NHL Network (fuboTV)

Championship match

Sunday 6 June

Semi-Final Winners, 3 p.m., NHL Network (fuboTV)

***

