Shifley strike against Evans: ‘I expect him to have an audience’ – Bill Daly

National Hockey League (NHL) Deputy Commissioner Bill Daley said he expects Winnipeg Jets striker Mark Shevely to be called by the Players Safety Administration to examine his violent body. Jake Evans venue on Wednesday night.

“I expect him to have a hearing,” Gary Bettman’s right-hand man said in an email with TVASports.ca Thursday morning.

As to whether the league will take into account the fact that Scheifele does not have a disciplinary background, however, one would expect logic to be followed in this case. It is actually stipulated in the players’ employment contract.

“A player’s disciplinary history is always a factor in the analysis, as specifically stated in our collective agreement,” Daly said.

The NHL Player Safety Department did not have a specific timetable for a hearing with Scheifele as of this writing.

In his post-match comments, Jets coach Paul Morris seemed concerned, both for Evans’ health and for the fate that awaits his troops.

“It’s a heavy and exhausting examination, there is no doubt about it. The 54-year-old commented.

Assault and get out on the stretcher

The incident occurred in the last minute of the series’ initial meeting between the two clubs, at Bell MTS Place. Evans, who was celebrating his 25th birthdaye Birthday, he carried the disc across an empty net before his attacker hit him head-on, while he was in a vulnerable position.

After hitting the ice head first, the Habs player lay for several agonizing minutes under the gaze of 500 health care workers in the stands.

Evans was taken off the ice on a stretcher following a physical examination, which coach Dominique Ducharme described as “evil” in his press conference.

Scheffel rushed towards him without trying to avoid him when the disc was already at the back of the net, which seemed to indicate a premeditated act. Scheifele was fined for assault and misconduct in the match.