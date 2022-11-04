Tips for successfully integrating into the Quebec job market

Employment is a key part of ensuring your integration is a success. Aside from providing income, finding enjoyable work will help you enrich your self-development as you settle into your new home. Securing a job will certainly be one of your top priorities when you land in Quebec, but it’s not always easy to know where to start. Follow these 4 tips to make sure your integration goes smoothly!

Perfect your French

French is the official language of Quebec. The majority of businesses in the province use French – in fact, the law requires them to do so. Bill 96, the Charter of the French Language: The Language of Business in Québec, lays out a new set of rules for employers. As of June 1 2022, all written internal communications must be in French. Many teams also speak French amongst themselves, whether it’s a formal meeting or regular chit-chat.

French proficiency is therefore a must if you want to adapt to your new environment and communicate well with your colleagues. Learning the language will not only make it easier to find a job, but also to integrate into your new team once you arrive at the company.

To improve your French skills, you can enroll in an all-levels French course offered by the Ministry of Immigration, Francization, and Integration. Designed specifically to help newcomers integrate into Quebec society, these free courses are offered both part-time and full-time. They are held at various locations as determined by the Ministry.

Sharpen your skills through professional training

It’s not always easy for newcomers to find jobs quickly, especially without work experience in Quebec. Pursuing additional training is a great way to develop your skills or acquire new ones to facilitate a smooth transition.

You may also choose to enroll in a practical studies program at one of Quebec’s vocational training centers. There are 12-month and 24-month courses that lead to a Diploma of Vocational Studies (DVS) from the Ministry of Education and Higher Education of Quebec. There are shorter intensive courses that last between 3 to 6 months: these programs will earn you a Certificate of Professional Specialization (ASP).

These diplomas are recognized and valued on the Quebec job market. They offer practical training and have a high success rate. It’s a great launch pad for building a network, meeting other people in your industry, and starting to build your career on Quebec soil.

Tailor your application documents

Make sure to adjust your CV to reflect the typical Quebec framework: this shows employers that you know how to adapt to a new environment and that you’ve taken the time to learn about the job market in which you’re aiming to work.

For example, adjust your job titles and diplomas/degrees to reflect the equivalent terms used in Quebec. This will make it easier for recruiters to evaluate your expertise and understand what you bring to the table.

Seek out an immigrant aid organization in Montreal

You can count on support from organizations and programs designed to welcome and support newcomers. These providers offer free services that will make your integration that much easier. Most of the time, they also help immigrants find work, whether in Montreal or one of Quebec’s non-metropolitan regions.

These organizations also organize recruitment events with Quebec employers, giving you access to job openings that match your professional profile. Their advisors can help you adapt your CV and understand job hunting techniques that are tailored to the Quebec market.