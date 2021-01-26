Planned strikes in Quebec schools

Negotiations with the government and the Federation of Education Unions stalled. FSEFederation of Education Unions It is currently assessing the situation by issuing strike mandates. Votes are in progress. If they proceed, the education staff will call a strike right on time.

It was the teachers who called their unions to strike. […] It’s the first time I’ve seen this in my 30-year career. It’s as if they just can’t stand it anymore He regrets President Jose Scalabrini.

In the Chaudière-Appalaches and Capitale-Nationale regions, the mandate to strike will include elementary and secondary school teachers from the Découvreurs, des Navigateurs and Beauce-Etchemin school service centers.

The other big education association in Quebec, the Association for Independent Education ( FAEAssociation for Independent Education It may also trigger a blow. It is not what we want, but it is possible Daniel Gautier, president of the Quebec Teaching Union, which represents teachers from the School Service Centers First-Seigneuries and Capitale, comments. His guild is a member of FAEAssociation for Independent Education .

The collective agreement for education personnel expired about a year ago. José Scalabrini and Daniel Gautier denounced the government’s lack of goodwill in the negotiations.

Better working conditions are required

Aware that the epidemiological context increases learning delays, José Scalabrini emphasizes that these are Students who will be the first to be rewarded if teachers make a significant improvement in their profession .

She believes that there is a need first and foremost for more services in schools. We want when the student has needs, or we cannot afford or do not say we do not have the money to provide the service.

Daniel Gautier gives the example of remedial teachers who often have to sponsor two whole schools. In all of our young men who are in difficulty, we end up sending the person in less misery because they have more chances of going out. He laments.

to me FSEFederation of Education Unions , We must also review the composition of the classes. Often there are too many students faltering in the classroom leaving students who only need a little help behind.

Lowering proportions could be an option, José Scalabrini thinks. According to her, improving teaching also involves strengthening the teaching profession. Amidst the pandemic, the community is currently facing a staff shortage. Our teachers are in an unstable situation, the employer is not giving time. […] Additionally, Quebec teachers are considered the lowest paid in Canada.

According to the latest data from Statistics Canada, the annual salary for a Quebec teacher with 10 years of experience is $ 61,684. It’s over $ 94,000 in Ontario and Alberta. The Canadian average is $ 84,228.

When asked to comment on the possibility of a school strike, the Education Minister’s press secretary, Genevieve Cote, responded by email: We will not comment on the ongoing negotiations.

This is also what Kevin Roy, President of the Federation of Quebec Parents’ Committees, answered.

As part of these negotiations, we are working hard at the tables to agree on measures that will allow our teachers to provide better working conditions and more support for students. By Florent Tantit, Press Attaché to the President of the Treasury, Sonia Leibel in charge of the negotiations.

In particular, he explains that the government has developed a new method for identifying teachers who agree to serve as honorary teachers and freeing teachers from observing vacation in a pilot project.