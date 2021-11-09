To watch: Ovechkin Joins Hull!

The search for the record for most goals scored successfully for Alexander Ovechkin continued on Monday, and those he is trying to pass are particularly surprised by his persistence in production.

The Washington Capitals star beat Buffalo Sabers goalkeeper Dustin Tokarsky by dodging defender Dmitriy Orlov in the second half to win 5-3. Goal 11 in 2021-2022, but above all, goal 741 in his illustrious career. As a result, he joins Brett Hull as the fourth-highest scorer of all-time, while approaching third-placed Jaromir Jäger with his 766th National League achievements.

See the video above.

“It’s good to be in this great company. Those are big numbers, except we have to move on. Of course, it’s good to be tied down. [avec Hull]But I obviously still have some games ahead of me,” Ovechkin told NHL.com.

“Let’s not go too fast. We have to move to the fourth level and then we will talk about it,” he added among the 37 goals separating him from Jagger.

Even if he soon finds himself at number five in the sniper hierarchy, Hal appreciates the scene Ovechkin presented night after night.

“It’s fun to watch,” he admitted. I won’t say it’s the best until he gets over Wayne [Gretzky], but it can be. He is also part of a group of players who can score. He has to keep doing what he’s doing and we have to tip our hat to him. He is an excellent player.”

“First of all, he has a legitimate opportunity, for his part, announced to TNT Gretzky, the leader with 894 goals. He has a great opportunity and he is developing within a good formation. He plays with good axes. He loves to play hockey and he loves to play it in Washington. So he must be himself. He is presenting himself and doing well as usual.”

another plateau

The person who played the 1209th regular season meeting took the opportunity to reach the plateau of 600 assists. This harvest shows, in the eyes of the Capitals coach, Peter Laviollette, the talents of passer-by number 8 that go a little unnoticed.

“It parses the disc well,” he said. triple him [avec Tom Wilson et Evgeny Kuznetsov] In addition, there are games in which we need to have people in front of the corresponding network. He accomplished this and one of their goals [lundi] Good example. There was someone up front and he was the second layer in front of the goalkeeper. He was able to deflect the shot.”