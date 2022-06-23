Today’s quote | Richard Hitto’s blog

“Today, I still do not have details of the investigations conducted by the various organs. Due to the remaining uncertainty and uncertainty as to when the results of the investigations will be received, I have taken the decision to place Chief Arredondo on administrative leave in effect on this date.”

– Hal HarrellUvalde School District superintendent, announced in a letter his decision to place District Leader Pete Arredondo (pictured) on administrative leave, accused of making poor decisions on the day of the shooting that killed 21 people, including 19 students and two teachers, at Robb Elementary School . Harrell says he wants more information before making a decision on Arredondo’s future.

(photo by The Texas Tribune)