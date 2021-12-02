Trump tested positive for COVID shortly before discussion with Biden

Former President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19 and then came back negative three days before his discussion with Joe Biden on September 29, 2020, according to a book by his former chief of staff Mark Meadows, who guardian I got a copy.

And the Republican billionaire said, on Wednesday, in a brief statement, that it is just information. “The story that I contracted COVID before or during the first debate is fake news. In fact, the test showed that I did not have COVID before the debate.

Mark Meadows writes in a book to be published next week that “nothing will stop Trump” from debating his Democratic opponent in the 2020 presidential election.

And the last chief of staff of the former president confirms that at the time of this positive test, which was conducted on September 26, 2020, Donald Trump presented signs of fatigue and symptoms of a “mild cold”.

Mark Meadows, according to guardian, says he warned Donald Trump about his positive test when the latter was on Air Force One, on his way to a campaign rally.

He notes that after the first test, which was performed with an “old model”, a second test was conducted with a newer system and the “Binax” model was considered “more accurate”. This time the result was negative.

The former chief of staff claims to have found Donald Trump, then 74, more tired than usual before the discussion with Joe Biden (77 at the time). The billionaire arrived too late to be tested immediately, according to the journalist who hosted the exchange between the candidates.

None of this has been announced.

The White House announced on October 2, 2020, that Donald Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, shortly before he was transferred to the hospital, where he stayed for three nights.

Mark Meadows is the first of the former president’s relatives to agree to cooperate with the parliamentary committee investigating the attack on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 by a mob of Donald Trump supporters.

Democratic President Benny Thompson said Tuesday that the former chief of staff had already submitted a series of documents.