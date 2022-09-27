Tomorrow’s theory, science and technology at the service of human resource innovation

The agency specializes in the main current and future challenges facing HR professionals: employee resilience, talent attraction and retention, digitization of operations and corporate social responsibility.

With its ability to anticipate, Tomorrow Theory embarks on a very technical topic for Web 3 and its attributes such as NFTs, blockchain, metaverses or even artificial intelligence… the general public. However, they justify significant digital developments and constitute a new wave of digitization of human resource uses and management.

In this area, the coming real technological wave is not well perceived by the players. “The gap is rapidly widening between organizations that are able to absorb technological challenges and those that cannot. In the context of talent wars, the uses of Web 3 make it possible to offer an approach to work and collaboration that is more in line with new expectations.Jeremy Lamry, CEO of Tomorrow Theory and former director of the Innovation of JobTeaser, HR technology group at French Tech 120 explains.

Among its references, the HR Innovation Agency already has big names like LVMH, Chanel, Mazars, Mastercard and BNP Paribas. The use cases related to web 3 HR are innovative: private blockchain for push notifications, NFT for skills certification, decentralized recruitment experience, immersive inspiration in virtual reality, pedagogical architecture 3.0, etc.

Startup managers identify web 3 HR as one of the three pillars of their expertise, along with soft skills and change management. Thus, other tasks permeate their daily lives, such as pedagogical engineering of soft skills, assisting in the selection of skills management solutions, support for change management, and even recruitment of Web 3 or soft skills.

Boris Serby, Director of Public Affairs at Tomorrow Theory, and also co-founder of the Human Resources Lab adds:Whether to attract, develop, inspire and retain talent, organizations need to understand and adapt to the new world. To manage organizations calmly in this context, science and technology are the pillars of effective and responsible human resource innovation. Using Web 3 responsibly is a major asset.”

In addition to productivity gains, the agency campaigns for responsible and ethical innovations, and feels free to highlight necessary improvements in certain aspects of Web 3, driving increased attention to social and environmental issues. In his book to be published at the end of October 2022 and its title Metavers and Human ResourcesJeremy Emery also devoted a large portion of the book to societal issues related to Web 3.

