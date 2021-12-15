Toronto has Forest Gump: Richard Ryman has been working every day for 43 years

Since 1978, the dentist and director of student life at the University of Toronto College of Dentistry has been wearing his shoes to work at least half an hour.

At first I ran five kilometers, three miles, or 30 minutes. Today is 30 minutes. I no longer have the speed to cross five kilometers before this time! He explains with a slight smile.

As of Tuesday, Rayman ran 15,711 days in a row. This makes up 22e The longest active line in the world and 2e Best in Canada after Quebec Simon Laporte, according to Streak Runners International, a site that collects approved run sequences.

The primary stakeholder is not the only one in Ontario doing this. In Canada, 107 chains have been active for over a year, men and women combined. They must travel 1.6 kilometers over 365 consecutive days to officially see their sequence.

Am I doing this for fame? No. I do it because I love running and I love everything that comes with running… including T-shirts and medals [remis à la fin des courses] , He said.

Torontonians not only run, but also complete marathons. He has 380 to his credit. The most recent was Halifax, Nova Scotia a few weeks ago.

There was a time when I could complete a marathon under the three hour mark. I can do it in as little as 2:50 even. Today, it takes me that long to do a half marathon, but I’m keeping on going.

Richard Rayman also asserts that had it not been for the pandemic, he would have crossed 400 marathons because, despite his advanced age, he has continued to run 10 to 15 marathons annually.

My record was 21 in one year when I was younger!

In terms of his exploits, seven years ago he walked 42.2 kilometers three days in a row in North Carolina.

« The hardest part is getting in and out. The rest is just fun. » – Quote from Richard Rayman