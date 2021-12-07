Travel to the United States: Air Canada offers customers a large number of express tests

Air Canada has announced that it has made improvements to its customers to meet new entry requirements into the United States.

In partnership with Canadian healthcare company Switch Health, the airline says an abundant supply of antigen test kits is available to customers who wish to purchase them.

Convenient self-test antigens allow customers to meet the US government’s new entry requirements for a negative COVID-19 test conducted just one day prior to departure.

Test results are provided in about 15 minutes.

The self-screening test may be conducted in the comfort of the client’s home or place of residence, on the day prior to departure.

It is performed under the remote supervision of a Switch Health telehealth professional and includes a travel friendly electronic report.

Customers can order an antigen test kit (including two tests) from switchhealth.ca/aeroplan Or redeem their points to buy them from aircanada.com/eoutique.

said Mark Nasr, Senior Vice President – Products, Marketing and E-Commerce, of Air Canada.

“In addition, within five days of departure, we are sending out new personalized emails detailing specific travel, entry and screening requirements for each route, for travel anywhere in the world.”

The Air Canada and aircanada.com app has been upgraded to recognize the Switch Health QR code and proof of vaccination status, allowing customers to submit their test results and proof of vaccination prior to their flight and promoting an enjoyable check-in experience.

This feature meets the full vaccination requirements for all travelers from the Government of Canada and provides customers with another contactless experience.

at the gate ready to travelCustomers will find information such as necessary travel documents, COVID-19 testing requirements and travel restrictions for any destination around the world.