Nicholasville, Kentucky – Trey Mullinax won his first PGA Tour event on Sunday with a birdie in the last flag.

Mullinax won the Barbasol Championship, and was repulsed by the rain, with a blow to Kevin Streelman.

Molynax, 30, celebrated the winning race by waving his fist in the air and shouting. He played 33 holes on Sunday, completed his third round with 67 (minus -5) and followed that up with 66 holes in the final round. He finished the championship in 263 rounds, 25 short of normal.

“I stayed focused on 72 holes,” Molinex said. I missed some chances with my racket and told myself to keep going. I’ve been great with my irons all week, it was the highlight of my game.”

Streelman’s hopes of pressing on overtime ended when his nine-foot shot didn’t find the bottom of the cup on the last hole. He missed the jumper and finished with a score of 67.

Mullinax got the last available farewell to the British Open in St Andrews, which begins on Thursday. He also got his hands on a ticket to the PGA Championship.

The American golfer was crowned champion on his 105th start of the PGA Tour, recovering from the bogey at the sixth and ninth pennant with three birds on his back nine.

Mark Hubbard finished third at age 22. Hurly Long called at 21 under.

Canadian Adam Svensson, who drove after the first two days, finally finished sixth in the under-19. The other Canadians in the race, Taylor Pendrith (13th), Michael Glejcic (21st), Aaron Cockrell (60th) and David Hearn (68th) all finished under the same average.

After two days of rain that pushed the end of some rounds into the next morning, players finally had the perfect weather for their final day of activities.

However, it was a long day as a large portion of golfers only played a few shots in the third round.