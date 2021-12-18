Egale Canada and TAXI show that holidays have always been a little weird

rights organization Canada equal And Taxi Shoot a video to encourage donations for a holiday fundraiser, because not many people are keen to support 2SLGBTQI causes outside of Pride Month.

To the sound of the original cover of “Deck the Halls,” the video showcases a festive festive vibe: rainbow decorations, a nutcracker near the fireplace, not to mention the traditional holiday jacket and many other references. Then the video reveals how for many people the holidays from 2SLGBTQI can be one of the toughest times of the year. In fact, more than 60% of 2SLGBTQI individuals surveyed* say they don’t feel safe being themselves during the holidays. Some are rejected by their families, and many find themselves alone and isolated.

“We wanted to get people to think about the hardships many 2SLGBTQI people face during the holidays, and perhaps this is the time of year when they need our support more than ever,” he explains. Amy Delafontein, strategist in Taxi.

The campaign is a collaboration between offices Taxi and Toronto, and will also be supported by social and wild posting throughout the month of December.







Credits:

Agency: Taxi

Achievement: Raina + Wilson / Beat

Music: Eggplant music and sound

Post production: External opening

coloring: studio feather

* Agali Canada Study, 2021.